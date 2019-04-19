Apple Watch 5 release date, specs, price and all the latest rumours

The Apple Watch was already the world’s best smartwatch line even before the Apple Watch 4 turned up and knocked it out of the park. So what could Apple possibly have in store for us with the Apple Watch 5?

Apple dominates the smartwatch market way more than it does with smartphones or even tablets. Recent figures put Apple’s smartwatch share at around 43% of the market.

This makes the Apple Watch 5 one of the most anticipated wearable devices of 2019. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Apple Watch 5 release date – When is the Apple Watch 5 out?

The best way we can ascertain when the Apple Watch 5 will be announced and released is to look back at when the previous models made an appearance.

Here’s when previous Apple Watch models were announced:

There’s a clear pattern here. Can you spot it? Yes, Apple tends to announce its smartwatches in September, without exception.

Indeed, the only crinkle in the release roadmap came with the first model, which didn’t hit shops until April 2015. This resulted in the two-year gap between the unveiling of the first and second generations, though in actual release terms the gap was around 17 months.

With all subsequent Apple Watch models, the release date was within the same month of September. So it’s a pretty safe bet that the Apple Watch 5 will launch in September 2019.

Apple Watch 5 price – How much will the Apple Watch 5 cost?

Predicting the Apple Watch 5’s starting price is a little tricky, because we’ve seen some big fluctuations in the past.

The current Apple Watch starts at £399, which was a bump up from the Apple Watch 3’s £329 starting price. That figures, you might think. But the Apple Watch 2’s starting price actually fell in between those figures, coming in at £369.

That was a huge bump over the £259 starting price for the very first Apple Watch in 2015. This suggests that Apple is still searching for the sweet spot in a smartwatch market it had a large hand in creating.

We’d love to say that the Apple Watch 5 will be cheaper than the Apple Watch 4, or even that it will hold at the same price. But the general trend of smart device prices getting steeper, as well as the perilous economic position of the UK right now, doesn’t lead to much optimism.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see the Apple Watch 5 burst through the £400 barrier. Sorry.

Apple Watch 5 – Performance

Apple has brought a new generation of its custom S chip to every model of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch 5 won’t be any different.

As to what the Apple S5 chip will bring, we have no clear indication. You can bet that there’ll be a decent advance in speed and efficiency, but this is unlikely to make a massive material difference in terms of real world speed or battery life. And it’s the latter where we’d really like to see advances.

Apple Watch 5 – Design and display

One thing that’s remained consistent about the Apple Watch is the way it looks. From the first generation to the fourth, you wouldn’t mistake its sleek curved-square build for anything else on the market.

That’s despite the fact that the Series 4 represented the biggest design shift yet, with a much larger, front-filling display and a proportionally skinnier body.

Because of this recent advance, we doubt that the Apple Watch 5 will change things up drastically so soon. Apple tends to like any design overhauls to pay off over multiple generations.

This means that we’re expecting to see the Apple Watch 5 to feature a 1.78-inch OLED display with the same crisp 448 x 368 resolution.

Apple Watch 5 – Additional features

Apple has really dived into health and fitness features over recent years, so expect some kind of new related feature in the Apple Watch 5.

Last year’s Apple Watch 4, for example, brought with it an electrical heart sensor. What’s even left for the Apple Watch 5 to add?

There have been rumours of a glucose sensor for years now, so Apple could finally choose to implement this diabetes-tracking feature. Another rumour suggests that the Apple Watch 5 will be able to detect an oncoming stroke.

Away from health and fitness, one Apple patent suggests that Apple might add a pair of integrated cameras into its next smartwatch. This could pave the way for Facetime calls from your watch, while a wrist-mounted camera could shoot footage in front of you.

Would you be in the market for Apple’s new smartwatch? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.