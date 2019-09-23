Apple Watch 5 Price Crash: Get the latest Apple Watch for just £339

It didn’t take long, but thanks to eBay’s limited time 20% off sale, you can get the Apple Watch 5 for just £339 – down from £399 – all by using the code PLENTIFUL at the checkout.

Don’t be surprised if this one sells out before the end of the day. As the first major price drop on Apple’s latest wearable, it’s flying off the digital shelves as I write this. With a massive £60 saving to be had, don’t be left out of this fantastic offer while you still have the chance.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few weeks, Apple has debuted its latest lineup of smartphones, and alongside them of course, the newest edition in the Apple Watch series.

Following the fantastic Apple Watch 4 – which added fall detection and electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality – the Apple Watch 5 was always going to have a tough time on its hands. Luckily, it seems as though Apple’s fifth wearable has retained everything that made the Apple Watch 4 so great, and added a few extra bits.

The most notable improvement is in the battery life, which allows the Apple Watch 5 to have an always-on screen. As someone who thinks that a smartwatch’s main function should be to offer the time as soon as the user needs it, this is a major upgrade for Apple’s smartwatch. The process of having to wait for your smartwatch to turn on at the flick of a wrist is on its way out, and good riddance I say.

The Apple Watch 5 also boasts double the storage over its predecessor (bumping from 16GB to 32GB), plus it’s now running on the all-new S5 64-bit dual core chipset, giving it much faster processing power than ever before.

If you don’t want to miss out on this incredible deal, hop on over to AO.com’s eBay page and use the code PLENTIFUL at the checkout to receive your discount.

Commercial Content Editor