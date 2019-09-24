Apple has introduced a range of swish new straps to pair with the Apple Watch 5 — but take care, because some of them will inhibit a key new feature.

No matter how cutting-edge Apple claims its new wearable is, there’s no way it can counteract the force of magnetic attraction. That’s why several previously sold straps will interfere with the new Compass tool on the Apple Watch 5. Here’s a list of wristbands that Apple has confirmed will not work with the new smartwatch (as sourced by Wareable):

Leather Loop (£99)

Milanese Loop (£99)

Modern Buckle (£149)

Previous versions of the Sport Loop

The addition of a compass to the Apple Watch was a strong upgrade that will provide better positional data to the Maps app, showing the direction you’re facing, along with latitude and longitude data. There’s also a dedicated Compass app that mirrors what you’ll find on the iPhone.

Another important new feature mercifully unaffected by the strap is that of Emergency Call, which will alert the emergency services if you’ve suffered a heavy fall or serious heart anomaly — even if it’s not connected to an iPhone.

Turning to the purely hardware elements of the device reveals further changes that Apple has made to its signature wearables range. The devices are now available with ceramic and titanium finishes, and run on a new 64-bit dual-core S5 processor. These tweaks might seem fairly modest, but there’s no real pressure for Apple to rush out major changes: we rated the Apple Watch 4 as the best smartwatch available on the market, thanks to its vast array of features for fitness and more, along with its gorgeous OLED screen, and potentially life-saving ECG functionality.

