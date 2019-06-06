Apple wants to one-up Google and Facebook in a surprising way

Apple is set to ask developers to put its ‘Sign on with Apple’ button ahead of competitors in iPhone and iPad apps according to new design guidelines.

The request is a part of the company’s ‘Human Interface Guidelines’ which are not formal requirements for apps but are considered a quick way to gain approval.

Apple’s move to the top of your screen is significant as users often select the top option when signing in to apps with third-party accounts. Reuters noted that consumers choose to login this way rather than sign up to independent apps as it saves them from creating and remembering countless usernames and passwords, condensing the login process to two simple boxes.

Apple revealed its new login button at WWDC in California on Monday. The company placed particular emphasis on the privacy of its users – third-party login buttons such as those from Google and Facebook often send back data to their creators detailing the user’s app habits. Apple said that it is interested in launching a one-step login option that does not send data to another company. The button even includes a feature that will randomly generate an email address for every user to ensure that accounts remain anonymous.

Apple has said that its login button will be required as a login option in apps that support third-party sign-in. The guidelines do not seem to impose these same requirements on apps that have their own login system and do not already use third-party login options.

The button will also be available for websites however Apple will not be able to require their login be placed amongst its competitors as Apple does not hold review power over the web the same way it does the App Store. Apple is still expected to ask for its button to be placed at the top if it is used, however.

The ‘Sign on with Apple’ button is due to start appearing in apps once it becomes commercially available later this year.