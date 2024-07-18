Apple Vision Pro will finally bolster the one reason to buy it

Apple has announced a new slate of Immersive Video content, the remarkable 180-degree content that’s been in short supply since the headset launched earlier this year.

The 3D, videos, which offer lifelike depth of field combined with spatial audio, is in my opinion by far the stand-out feature for the device and one of the few current justifications for the asking price.

Apple is finally bolstering the content line-up for the specially shot 8K video, with the first new installment coming today. That’s good news for Brits who’ve considered buying the £3,499 headset now it’s available in the UK.

In a blog post, Apple said Boundless, “a new series that invites viewers to experience once-in-a-lifetime trips from wherever they are” debuts today with an episode on hot air balloons.

That’ll be followed in August with the new installment of a Wild Life nature documentary series, which “brings views up close to some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet”. Evelated is an aerial travel series showcasing iconic vistas arrives in Spetember.

Later this year Apple will have a concert of sorts (Apple calls it an “immersive experience”) from The Weeknd, as well as the first-ever scripted short film in the format. It’s called Submerged, and it’s written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger. You can see the first image from the film below.

There’ll be new sports content too, from the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. This is sure to be a huge hit and a look into the potential of one-day being able to watch live sports via this medium. There’s also some Big-Wave Surfing and a new sports series from Red Bull.

“Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion,” said Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications.

“From soaring over volcanoes in Hawaii and surfing huge waves in Tahiti, to enjoying performances by the world’s biggest artists and athletes from all-new perspectives, Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they’re truly there. It’s the next generation of visual storytelling, and we’re excited to bring it to more people around the world.”