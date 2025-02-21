Apple Vision Pro is getting its biggest update yet – here’s what’s new

Apple has announced the first beta version of visionOS 2.4, which is shaping up to be arguably the most significant update yet for the expensive Apple Vision Pro spatial computing device.

The visionOS 2.4 beta, released for developers today ahead of a general release a few weeks from now, brings Apple Intelligence to the headset for the first time.

The Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD has dropped below $150 The Samsung 870 Evo has plummeted to just $149.99 on Amazon. That’s 41% off the usual $254.99 price of this 2TB SSD, saving you $105 when you shop today. Amazon

Was $254.99

Now $149.99 View Deal

That means features like the Image Playground and Genmoji will be available within the headset, while the Writing Tools assistance will be available, alongside the ChatGPT integration.

The release notes for the update (via 9to5Mac) also promise Priority Messages in Mail, Mail Summaries, Image Wand in Notes, Priority Notifications in Notification Center, and Notification Summaries.

Furthermore Apple is improving the experience for users who wish to share the love with friends, family and the spatially curious.

The update to Guest User mode will save the hand and eye tracking data users to set up the device for up to 30 days. That’ll save those people having to go through the set up process every time.

Within Guest mode, owners will now see a request to share Vision Pro with the guest on a companion device, without having to put it on themselves.

Beyond that, there’s a new Vision Pro app coming to iPhone, which will aid content discovery, feature user guides and more. This will land in iOS 18.4.

The other major update is a new Spatial Gallery app, which Apple says is “a new app that features a selection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas curated by Apple for Apple Vision Pro.”

visionOS 2.4 is likely to arrive in April alongside iOS 18.4.