Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Vision Pro is getting its biggest update yet – here’s what’s new

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced the first beta version of visionOS 2.4, which is shaping up to be arguably the most significant update yet for the expensive Apple Vision Pro spatial computing device.

The visionOS 2.4 beta, released for developers today ahead of a general release a few weeks from now, brings Apple Intelligence to the headset for the first time.

The Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD has dropped below $150

The Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD has dropped below $150

The Samsung 870 Evo has plummeted to just $149.99 on Amazon. That’s 41% off the usual $254.99 price of this 2TB SSD, saving you $105 when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Was $254.99
  • Now $149.99
View Deal

That means features like the Image Playground and Genmoji will be available within the headset, while the Writing Tools assistance will be available, alongside the ChatGPT integration.

The release notes for the update (via 9to5Mac) also promise Priority Messages in Mail, Mail Summaries, Image Wand in Notes, Priority Notifications in Notification Center, and Notification Summaries.

Furthermore Apple is improving the experience for users who wish to share the love with friends, family and the spatially curious.

The update to Guest User mode will save the hand and eye tracking data users to set up the device for up to 30 days. That’ll save those people having to go through the set up process every time.

Within Guest mode, owners will now see a request to share Vision Pro with the guest on a companion device, without having to put it on themselves.

Beyond that, there’s a new Vision Pro app coming to iPhone, which will aid content discovery, feature user guides and more. This will land in iOS 18.4.

The other major update is a new Spatial Gallery app, which Apple says is “a new app that features a selection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas curated by Apple for Apple Vision Pro.”

visionOS 2.4 is likely to arrive in April alongside iOS 18.4.

More to come

Enough to win people over? Probably not, but it’s high time Apple began adding more value for people who splashed out on a Vision Pro headset.

We’d still prefer Apple to go into overdrive with its Immersive Video content, which is the headset’s game-changing feature, but these high quality updates will help people get more from their expensive headwear.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Apple Vision Pro will finally bolster the one reason to buy it

Apple Vision Pro will finally bolster the one reason to buy it

Chris Smith 7 months ago
For Vision Pro to succeed ‘Immersive Video’ must be the norm, not a rare teaser

For Vision Pro to succeed ‘Immersive Video’ must be the norm, not a rare teaser

Chris Smith 11 months ago
First heads-on makes Spatial Video seem like Apple Vision Pro’s killer app

First heads-on makes Spatial Video seem like Apple Vision Pro’s killer app

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Live NBA games could be Apple Vision Pro’s first slam dunk

Live NBA games could be Apple Vision Pro’s first slam dunk

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access