Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Four months after its initial launch, the Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK. Not only that but Apple is also rolling out new updates and features for the headset and expanding to more countries and regions too

From 28th June at 5am PT (which is 1pm UK time), customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK can preorder their own Apple Vision Pro, with availability expected to begin from Friday 12th July. 

Customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore can preorder their Vision Pro even sooner starting this Thursday 13th June at 6pm PT with availability expected from Friday 28th June. 

It will be available in a choice of three storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB with the smallest starting at an eye-watering £3499.

With over 2000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro and over 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps, Vision Pro boasts unique capabilities and is a “remarkably versatile device” for its users. 

WWDC24 screenshot reading 1.5 million compatible apps, in relation to Vision Pro

Not only can the Vision Pro serve as a private and portable workspace, with the help of productivity apps such as Slack, Zoom and Microsoft 365, but it also works as a personal cinema, gaming device and a front-row seat for sports enthusiasts. In fact, watching certain sports matches such as the NBA, PGA Tour and more can even show a personal scoreboard, so you can keep track of your favourite team or player’s stats. 

Alongside this announcement, Apple also revealed its upcoming visionOS 2 update. Set to arrive in autumn, visionOS 2 is packed with exciting new features including hand gestures to easily access important information at a glance, 3D memories created from your own photos and Apple Immersive Video which leverages 3D 8K video with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to truly immerse viewers.

VisionOS 2 screenshot of photos
3D photos on Vision Pro with visionOS 2 update

If you’ve been anxiously anticipating the arrival of the Apple Vision Pro in the UK, don’t forget to set your alarm for 1pm on 28th June and be among one of the first people to own the device.

