 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple upgrades MagSafe Battery Pack without releasing new hardware

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has issued a firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack that drastically improves its charging speeds.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hit the market in July 2021, providing a 1,460mAh battery that magnetically attaches to the back iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 phones and wirelessly charges them at a super-slow speed of 5W.

Now that charging speed has been boosted 50%, courtesy of an Apple software update.

Updating the MagSafe Battery Pack to firmware 2.7 will do the trick. The firmware update will begin automatically after you attach your battery pack to your iPhone, but Apple warns that it can take about a week.

Alternatively, you can plug one end of a Lightning to USB cable into the Lightning connector on the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the other end into your Mac or iPad, and it’ll take a mere 5 minutes.

Still not sure whether your MagSafe Battery Pack has been updated? Head to Settings > General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack on your iPhone, and check that the firmware version is at 2.7.

We were fans of the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack when we reviewed it last year, awarding it 8 out of 10. It’s compact and seamless, if a little pricey. However, it is notable that it won’t fully recharge any single iPhone model owing to its capacity being smaller than even the iPhone 12 Mini’s tiny 2227mAh cell.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
iPhone 13 Mini Review

iPhone 13 Mini Review

Max Parker 6 months ago
iPhone 13 Pro Review

iPhone 13 Pro Review

Max Parker 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.