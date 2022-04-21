Apple upgrades MagSafe Battery Pack without releasing new hardware

Apple has issued a firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack that drastically improves its charging speeds.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hit the market in July 2021, providing a 1,460mAh battery that magnetically attaches to the back iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 phones and wirelessly charges them at a super-slow speed of 5W.

Now that charging speed has been boosted 50%, courtesy of an Apple software update.

Updating the MagSafe Battery Pack to firmware 2.7 will do the trick. The firmware update will begin automatically after you attach your battery pack to your iPhone, but Apple warns that it can take about a week.

Alternatively, you can plug one end of a Lightning to USB cable into the Lightning connector on the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the other end into your Mac or iPad, and it’ll take a mere 5 minutes.

Still not sure whether your MagSafe Battery Pack has been updated? Head to Settings > General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack on your iPhone, and check that the firmware version is at 2.7.

We were fans of the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack when we reviewed it last year, awarding it 8 out of 10. It’s compact and seamless, if a little pricey. However, it is notable that it won’t fully recharge any single iPhone model owing to its capacity being smaller than even the iPhone 12 Mini’s tiny 2227mAh cell.