Apple undecided on iPhone SE 4 display ahead of 2024 launch

Apple is still umming and ahhing over the display it’s going to use in its next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, which will launch in 2024.

That’s the assertion being made by reliable display analyst Ross Young, who recently tweeted that “Apple has not yet finalized its display choice on the SE4”. According to Young, the company is deciding between a 6.1-inch OLED, or a range of LCDs between 5.7 and 6.1 inches in size.

Adopting the former for the iPhone SE 4 would be a major display upgrade for a series that has thus far used sub-5-inch LCD panels. It would also run counter to the general consensus that has built up around the iPhone SE 4, suggesting that it’ll see the iPhone XR used as its base.

The iPhone XR employed a 6.1-inch LCD when it was launched back in 2018. Switching up to a 6.1-inch OLED would essentially see Apple’s affordable phone range matching the mainstream iPhone 14, at least in terms of screen technology.

Of course, the very fact that the iPhone SE line is supposed to be Apple’s accessible entry point to the series might make the LCD option more likely, and even more desirable. Any switch to OLED seems likely to come accompanied by a price bump.

Keeping the screen closer to the 5.7-inch mark is more likely to appease old school iPhone users who prefer a compact screen, too.

Assuming those iPhone XR rumours are correct, the iPhone SE 4 will be the first in the series to ditch the Home button in favour of a Face ID notch.