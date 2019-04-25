Apple UK wall adapters recalled over electric shock fears

Apple has announced a voluntary recall for AC wall plug adapters designed for use in the United Kingdom, following limited reports of broken three-pronged plugs causing electric shocks.

The company says it is aware of six incidences worldwide where the charging accessories caused an electric shock when touched, and has issued the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

These specific adapters were designed for the UK, Hong Kong and Singapore markets and were shipped with iOS and Mac devices between 2003 and 2010. They were also part of the World Travel Adapter Kit sold by the company.

The standard USB power adapters are not affected by the limited issues, but if you’re using one of the specific adapters you can seek an exchange via Apple’s support website.

In the Newsroom post, Apple wrote: “Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adapters. Customers should visit apple.com/support/three-prong-ac-wall-plug-adapter for details about how to exchange them for new adapters.

“An affected three-prong plug adapter is white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter. See website for more details and images to identify an affected adapter.”

Previously, in 2016, Apple had issued a recall for adapters designed for use in continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil. That too came after reports of electric shock risks.

