There’s finally a solution for the Apple TV Siri remote’s biggest issue

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Many Apple TV owners were delighted when the company revamped its Siri remove alongside the new 4K HDR-supporting hardware in 2021.

The first-gen remote, although looking pretty was a nightmare. It was covered in fragile glass, so if you dropped it on a hard floor it shattered instantly, and the on-board trackpad was really poorly executed.

Thankfully, the revamped aluminium option was greatly improved, with a Siri button on the side a better trackpad inside a directional pad and a much more durable construction.

However, we bemoaned the absence of two things; integration with Apple’s Find My tracking ecosystem and a speaker to let out a yell when you’re trying to find it.

Thankfully, a new leather case for the Apple TV can partially solve those problems. The new protective sleeve from Nomad now has a pocket for an AirTag.

If you can get over the fact that Apple could have just built an AirTag into the Apple TV Siri remote in the first place this isn’t a bad alternative. You’ll be able to see the Apple TV remote within the Find My app and it’ll respond to your calls.

The $33.95 cover is constructed from a deep Ashland brown, Horween leather from the USA, which is vegetable tanned and designed to age well over time. It has a microfibre inner lining. It won’t add too much girth to the remote itself and will look pretty fab on your coffee table. This would add the finishing touches to the remote, which our reviewer says “makes all the difference.”

He wrote: “The Siri Remote that shipped with the previous Apple TV 4K was a thing of ridicule. It was too thin, too light and the trackpad too prone to accidental touches. The merest of swipes would bring it to life and it was an absolute nightmare if you had a wandering dog that liked to jump on it.

“It’s taken a few years, but Apple has finally redesigned the remote and it’s a huge improvement. It’s far from the best remote I have ever used, but considering just how bad the older one was, it makes all the difference.”

Nomad products are sold in the UK through third-party retailers so we can expect it to show up soon.

