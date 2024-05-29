Apple TV+ set for Android phones and it’s about time

The Apple TV+ service is available via most smart TV and computing platforms, but there’s one conspicuous by its absence – Android for phones and tablets.

Although Android TV users can download the Apple TV app, the company hasn’t got around to building an app for smartphones and tablet devices yet.

Now, according to a new report, Apple is planning to launch the Apple TV app and streaming service on devices that rival the iPhone and iPad.

The report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman draws attention to a job posting from Apple, which seeks an “Android Software Engineer – Apple TV App” to join the software and services team.

The listing seeks an experienced engineer to help build a new app. Considering the Android TV app already exists, it seems to indicate the mobile version is finally on the way.

The posting reads: “The Apple TV app team is looking for a proactive, hardworking and experienced senior Android engineer to lead the development of fun new features, and to help build an application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports.”

Apple has been much better about sharing its apps and technologies across platforms in recent years, especially as more of its business relies on income from services rather than simply device sales.

Apple Music, for example, took a while to arrive on Android but finally rocked up in 2015. Launching Apple TV on Android makes sense as it allows Android users to access content they simply cannot get without signing up for TV+

Apple has exclusivity on Major League Soccer, as well as exclusive Major League Baseball games. Hit shows like Severance, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are also only available via TV+.

Seeing as the job posting in question is seeking someone to help build the app, we don’t imagine it’ll be launching in the immediate future.