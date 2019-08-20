Apple TV Plus will reportedly cost more than Netflix and Disney Plus

Apple is planning to launch its new streaming service, Apple TV Plus, in November and at a monthly price of $9.99 in the US, a new report has claimed.

That would make it far more expensive than the $6.99 of Disney Plus, and slightly pricier than the $8.99 pricing of Netflix’s Basic plan.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is hoping to make $50 billion in revenue from its services by 2020 – with the launch of Apple TV Plus playing a pivotal role in reaching this goal.

Apple will face plenty of competition from existing and upcoming streaming services. The comparison with Netflix isn’t necessarily Apple to apples, however.

The Netflix Basic plan in the US only lets you tune in on one screen at a time, and streaming quality is limited to Standard Definition.

The Standard Netflix plan costs $12.99, which is more than the reported Apple TV Plus price. That plan lets you watch Netflix on two screens at a time, and in HD. Netflix also offers a $15.99 per month 4k HDR Premium tier, which lets customers tune in on four screen at a time.

The main fear for Apple could be the recently revealed Disney-owned bundle for $10 per month. For a similar price to Apple TV Plus, users can get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Along with competing prices, a November release date would put Apple TV Plus right up against the launch of Disney Plus.

A big hurdle for Apple TV Plus will be creating popular original content – an issue that Netflix is currently tangling with (outside of Stranger Things).

This issue won’t affect Disney Plus as badly, with new shows coming fitting into Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as a wealth of content that Disney already owns.

Apple has announced a handful of originals. There’s The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, See with Jason Momoa, and Steven Spielberg production Amazing Stories.

Apple initially set aside $1 billion for original content but will now reportedly spend $6 billion to beat out the competition.

