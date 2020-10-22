Apple TV Plus is ready for the next generation

Have you guys seen Ted Lasso? It’s so underrated. All-in-all it’s one of the best comedies of the streaming era. However, if you don’t own a streaming device compatible with the Apple TV app, you might have missed out.

Which is why we’re happy to report that the Apple TV app – and by extension the Apple TV Plus steaming service – is coming to Sony PS4 and Sony PS5 consoles.

In a blog post, Sony has revealed the top streaming apps coming to its next-gen console. The company makes a point of highlighting Disney Plus, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and Apple TV will all be among the day one apps.

While the others are largely expected, it’s great to see Apple TV Plus is a launch app for the PS5. Sony also points out that PS4 gamers won’t miss out either.

Related: Apple TV Plus vs Netflix

The Japanese gaming giant writes: “Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalised, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app will also be available on PS4.”

Within the blog post, Sony also highlights the media remote that will potentially make life easier, as opposed to browsing media content using the DualSense controller. The remote also offers some diedicated buttons for the most popular streaming services, although Apple TV Plus isn’t one of them.

The firm adds: “At the launch of the PS5 console, there will be a new Media Remote to conveniently navigate and control the entertainment experience on PS5. Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs, and also features dedicated launch buttons for the following entertainment apps, Disney Plus Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …