Apple TV Plus offering free shows and movies to ease cabin fever

Apple is dropping the paywall for some of its Apple TV Plus original TV shows and movies and there’s even a little something on offer for the kids.

The iPhone maker has joined other content providers in opening up the vaults to on-demand content, which usually costs £4.99 a month to access.

In terms of TV series’, Apple is offering Little America, Servant, For All Mankind and Dickinson within the Free For Everyone section of the app. The feature-length film The Elephant Queen is also there, while Snoopy in Space, Helpsters and Ghostwriter are available for younger viewers.

Not everything is available graits though. Apple is keeping the choice nuggs for paying customers. For example, the award-winning The Morning Show (starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Rob McElhenney) and See (Jason Momoa) remain behind the paywall.

The content is available freely anywhere where the Apple TV app is available. You can get it on iOS, tvOS and macOS devices, as well as smart TVs from Samsung and LG. Amazon Fire TV and Roku streaming devices also offer the app.

Apple’s decision comes as a number of content providers offer free access to video on demand amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns around the world. HBO unlocked 500 hours of premium content in the United States, while Roku has launched an ad-supported free channel in the UK with 10,000 films and episodes available on demand. Right now, there seems to be an awful lot of Gordon Ramsey, a few football documentaries, Skins and Homes Under The Hammer. Films include Les Mis, Get Carter and The Wicker Man.

Of course, there’s the brand new Disney Plus streaming service to enjoy, as well as a boosted BBC iPlayer library to settle down in front of during the long, long Easter weekend at home. And do stay home, won’t you?

