Apple TV Plus free trials hewn down to 3 months – and that’s the tea

Apple will stop offering a full year of Apple TV Plus to customers buying a new piece of iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch hardware.

In a somewhat inevitably move, Apple is reducing the length of the free trial to three months, for those who snap up a new eligible gadget from July 1. Anyone considering a new device can still get the one-year free trial if they buy in the next couple of weeks, before June 30. That’s provided they haven’t had a trial before, according to Apple’s website.

Apple has offered the year-long trial since Apple TV Plus launched in late 2019. The company has even extended the offer in recent months, meaning many people are yet to pay a dime for the service. which has provided hits like Ted Lasso, Dickinson, The Morning Show and For All Mankind.

It was obvious Apple wouldn’t keep the trial at a year forever, but three months is still especially generous considering free trials of the big streaming services are pretty hard to come by these days.

Given the number of people buying and upgrading Apple devices, the free trial was a great way to get the new original programming in front of the eyes of users, but now Apple sees to be transitioning to Apple TV Plus as an attractive proposition in its own right.

The streaming service costs £4.99/£49.99 a month/year. It’s also available as part of an Apple One bundle, which offers access to other subscription platforms like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus and iCloud. They start at £14.95 and range up to £29.95 for the full whack, which includes 2TB of iCloud storage and the ability to share everything with five other family members.

New series of Central Park, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, See and Invasion are coming in the summer and autumn, which should be enough to entice fans to enlist as paying customers moving forward.