Apple TV Plus free trials extended until 2021 for first subscribers

Apple has announced it is extending all Apple TV Plus free trials until February 2021, giving some subscribers more time to sample the original TV shows and movies.

An Apple TV Plus subscription is a no-brainer anyone who has purchased an Apple device from late 2019 onwards, given the company offered a year of free access to the service with that purchase.

Because Apple began offering the service on the 1st November last year, the free trials for qualifying early adopters would be winding down at the end of this month.

However, before those folks are asked to sign off on yet another paid streaming service, Apple has decided that whose who subscribed between November 1 2019 and January 31 2020, will see their trial extended until the end of February next year (via 9to5Mac).

That’s up to three free months of extra time and a chance to delve further into programming like Ted Lasso, Dickinson, The Morning Show and movies like the Tom Hanks vehicle Greyhound.

Right now it isn’t clear how many subscribers Apple TV Plus right now and how many of them are actually paying the $4.99/£4.99 a month fee and how many of them are still getting it for free.

The real test will come for Apple when everyone has to start paying for the service. The firm has invested heavily in original content from some of Hollywood’s biggest names – both in front of and behind the camera – in order to challenge the likes of Disney Plus.

Apple already seems to be preparing for this with the launch of the Apple One subscription bundles that include Apple TV Plus alongside Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus and iCloud storage.

If you’ve bought an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod touch) since September 2019 and haven’t redeemed your one-per-user free pass yet, you’re still entitled to 12 months of access on the house.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …