Apple TV Plus free trials extended again – here’s how much longer you’ll get

Apple is once again extending the free trials for its Apple TV Plus streaming platform, meaning current subscribers will get free access until July 2021.

The company offers one-year of free access to any user who purchases certain hardware projects, but their access to new and original shows has been limited by Covid-19 production delays.

Any current subscriber, who had a free trial set to end between February and June will now see their access extended until July of this year. Or course, if you’re just starting your free trial, you’ll still get an entire year of free access.

So, if you got on board quickly, when the service launched in 2019, you’ll now get a 21-month free trial of the service, as 9to5Mac points out in this report. Even paying customers will receive a $4.99 store credit between February and June to offset the cost of their membership.

Back in November Apple announced that it was extending those trials until February 2021, so it’s surprising to see the company continue to cough up extra months, especially as it tries to sell its Apple One subscription bundles.

The continued access gives Apple chance to get more content in front of users before they decide to keep Apple TV Plus around as part of their monthly streaming budget.

The company just launched season 2 of Dickinson and the second instalment of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant. Cherry, starring Tom Holland is due soon, along with The Snoopy Show, the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. There’s also a bit of buzz around Foundation, which is based on the Isaac Asminov novel and stars Jared Harris.

“Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire,” the synopsis reads.

We’re also excited about the second seasons of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, which are expected in 2021.