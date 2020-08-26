Apple TV Plus to add augmented reality elements to original content – report

Apple is considering adding augmented reality elements to its give its original Apple TV Plus programming a completely unique new spin, according to a new report.

Bloomberg’s reliable Apple correspondent Mark Gurman says Apple TV Plus viewers could soon see elements of the content played out run their own living room, when watching on an iPhone or iPad.

The AR elements are likely to be ‘bonus content’ and Gurman uses the example of Apple’s For All Mankind original series, claiming viewers “might be able to see a virtual lunar rover… seemingly perchd atop their coffee table.”

Apple is expected to introduce the feature next year before it goes the whole hog with an AR headset in 2022, the report says. The AR content, which was initially slated to launch this year, according to the report, could help Apple to maintain and build upon its Apple TV Plus subscriber base.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

The challenge for Apple will be keeping current TV Plus subscribers – many of those will have free access for a year as a result of buying an Apple device. Those customers will have to pay for the service for the first time, when that 12-months expires.

The content, which is likely to sit alongside other extras like deleted scenes, and directors commentaries, might be a neat carrot to dangle in front of AR enthusiasts and whet the appetites for the augmented reality headsets to come. Apple is also thought to be considering subscription bundles that would give device owners discounts when they subscribe to multiple services alongside Apple TV Plus.

Apple has been preparing its big AR push for quite some time, with its ARKit platform for developers and through its own hardware releases. The latest iPad Pro, for example, features LiDAR sensors with rumours suggesting the iPhone 12 models might follow suit.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …