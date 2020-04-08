Apple TV models losing Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and more

Owners of older Apple TV devices are about to lose access to HBO apps in the United States, which is some pretty horrendous timing all things considered.

The US pay TV giant says the HBO Go and HBO Now apps will no longer supporting the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV models from April 30.

The decision will come as a blow to Apple TV owners who might be gorging on shows like Game Of Thrones, Westworld, The Wire and The Sopranos during the current lockdown.

HBO is offering a few saving graces for those folks who use the Apple TV models as their primary streaming devices, including using AirPlay or a Chromecast. The advice published in a support document on the HBO website (via MacRumors) reads:

– Stream HBO GO using another streaming player or a game console. For a list of supported devices, see Supported devices.

– Use AirPlay to stream HBO GO to your Apple TV.

– Use an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

– Use Chromecast to cast HBO GO from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

In case you’re wondering whether your Apple TV model fits the bill, the second and third generation models are the larger black hockey pucks that ship with the basic silver remote control.

If you’re using the taller, thicker Apple TV set-top box with the Siri remote, fear not. That’s a 4th or 5th generation Apple TV set-top box. Those devices will continue to have access to the HBO Go and HBO Now apps in the United States.

HBO had just announced it was making more than 500 hours of top content free and available to all users, so the decision to ditch these Apple TV models is doubly galling for the affected streamers.

