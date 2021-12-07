Apple TV+ has arrived on Panasonic TVs

Panasonic has announced that you can finally download Apple TV+ on 4K Panasonic TVs from 2017 and onwards, following on from Disney+ being added to Panasonic TVs back in September.

The video streaming app will be available on 4K Panasonic TVs released in Europe from 2017 onwards, as long as the TV also supports the My Home Screen smart TV operating system. The models that support the My Home Screen OS have the product prefixes EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ and JX.

So, if you have one of these models at home, you should be able to find Apple TV app in the Application View, or it could already be in the Home Screen, depending on the TV you own.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Apple TV+, it is the home to critically acclaimed Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis. It focuses on an American football coach who is hired to coach a professional football club over here in England, with enough culture shocks to keep things interesting.

You can also catch The Morning Show, which stars both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. That shows provides an inside look at the lives of people that wake America up in the morning, alongside some juicy scandals and drama.

And there are plenty more Apple TV+ originals that you can sink your teeth into, especially since it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you can enjoy all these shows with the best visuals and audio your system can support.

The Apple TV+ continues to roll out on devices and smart services, having launched on Sky Glass and Sky Q in October.

If you’re interested in getting an Apple TV+ subscription, it currently costs £4.99 a month, or £14.95, if you want to try out the Apple One subscription, which includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade and more iCloud Storage, for those that are deep in the Apple ecosystem.

To get more info on what Apple TV+ is all about, you can read our review of it.