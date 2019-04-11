Apple TV+ gets royal seal of approval as Prince Harry and Oprah team up

Prince Harry is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ documentary focusing on mental health.

The announcement comes from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official instagram account, capping off one of the weirdest news stories I’ve written this month, at least based on the summary.

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” said Prince Harry in the statement, not disclosing whether or not he was paid a princely sum for his involvement.

“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series,” he added.

This isn’t Oprah’s only involvement with Apple TV+. Back in June 2018 Apple announced the Oprah had signed a multi-year deal to produce original content for Apple’s streaming service, ahead of the official announcement of the service in March 2019.

It’s not clear what role Prince Harry will take on screen, if any. Currently, he’s down to co-produce the series. We’ll be able to find out when the show launches in 2020.

What do you make of Prince Harry's producing role on the documentary? Does the royal seal of approval make you more likely to check it out?