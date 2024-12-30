Apple TV+ finally has good news for cash-strapped streamers

Apple has announced a New Year treat in the form of a free weekend of access to the Apple TV+ library of original content.

After a few days of teasers, the company said non-subscribers will be able to access the full repertoire of content like Severance, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Silo and Slow Horses.

The Ultimate Sky Stream bundle This phenomenal bundle from Sky includes Sky TV, Sky Cinema, Netflix, Discovery Plus, Paramount Plus and two free Vue Cinema tickets for only £32/month. That’s a bargain buy for fans of entertainment. Sky

Includes several streaming services

Just £32/month View Deal

The trial weekend, which spans January 4-5, is available on the Apple TV app via any of the compatible platforms.

It gives viewers the opportunity to catch up on the first series of Severance before the hotly-anticipated second season arrives. Severance season 2 premieres on January 17 with ten episodes coming weekly until March 21.

Apple already offers a free first episode of every one of its original series to non-subscribers, but to watch more you need to subscribe.

Apple TV+ has risen quite significantly from its original price and now costs £8.99/$9.99 a month. However, Apple has bolstered the content offering dramatically since those earliest days.

More recent releases include a new season of Bad Sisters, Fly Me to the Moon, Blitz and Before, so there’s plenty to catch up on if you’ve already cycled through the Apple TV+ staples.

The offer comes amid an incredibly steep increase in the cost of streaming services over the last year. Many platforms have introduced ad-supported tiers to offset those prices, but the a la carte dream of unbundled content has started to suffer with users often needing to pay more than they did via a cable or satellite subscription.

Recent reports have suggested Apple is looking to trim its investment in original content, amid poor viewing figures, and may even begin relying on licensing third-party movies to bolster the service.