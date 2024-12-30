Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple TV+ finally has good news for cash-strapped streamers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced a New Year treat in the form of a free weekend of access to the Apple TV+ library of original content.

After a few days of teasers, the company said non-subscribers will be able to access the full repertoire of content like Severance, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Silo and Slow Horses.

The trial weekend, which spans January 4-5, is available on the Apple TV app via any of the compatible platforms.

It gives viewers the opportunity to catch up on the first series of Severance before the hotly-anticipated second season arrives. Severance season 2 premieres on January 17 with ten episodes coming weekly until March 21.

Apple already offers a free first episode of every one of its original series to non-subscribers, but to watch more you need to subscribe.

Apple TV+ has risen quite significantly from its original price and now costs £8.99/$9.99 a month. However, Apple has bolstered the content offering dramatically since those earliest days.

More recent releases include a new season of Bad Sisters, Fly Me to the Moon, Blitz and Before, so there’s plenty to catch up on if you’ve already cycled through the Apple TV+ staples.

The offer comes amid an incredibly steep increase in the cost of streaming services over the last year. Many platforms have introduced ad-supported tiers to offset those prices, but the a la carte dream of unbundled content has started to suffer with users often needing to pay more than they did via a cable or satellite subscription.

Recent reports have suggested Apple is looking to trim its investment in original content, amid poor viewing figures, and may even begin relying on licensing third-party movies to bolster the service.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

