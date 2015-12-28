Apple TV deal offers £10 off and two year guarantee

You can currently get the new Apple TV for £10 off the usual price, which includes a two year guarantee.

Earlier today we pointed out that Amazon was currently offering its Fire TV for £64.99, which just so happened to be half the price of the fourth generation Apple TV.

That’s not the case if you head on over to John Lewis right now, where you can pick up the 32GB Apple TV for £119, and the 64GB model for £159.

Admittedly, that’s a saving of just £10 over the normal price set forth by Apple itself. But given that Apple is typically the tech brand most resistant to price cuts, that’s not bad.

It’s also worth considering that this is John Lewis, which means that you get a two year guarantee with your cut-price Apple TV. That’s double the standard guarantee offered by Apple.



Related: 7 Apple TV apps you should download

Apple’s latest set-top-box is a considerable improvement over previous models, with a motion and voice-sensitive remote control and a fluid UI. It’s not quite where it should be on the app front, and there’s still no sign of Apple’s much-rumoured live TV offering, but it’s still arguably the best set-top-box of its kind.

This offer is unlikely to last for long, so if you were considering taking the plunge on the new Apple TV in the New Year, it might be worth bringing those plans forward.



Next, check out the best features of iOS 9: