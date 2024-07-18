Apple TV+ could get an influx of Hollywood blockbusters

Apple is reportedly planning to add to the Apple TV+ line-up by agreeing licensing deals with Hollywood studios.

Earlier this year, Apple offered a limited supply of movies to Apple TV+ subscribers in the United States.

Save £30 on the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds Nothing is offering a huge £30 discount on the Nothing Ear (a), bringing the price right down to £69. Nothing

Save £30

Now £69 View Deal

And it was a decent selection too. Well regarded films like The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, Unforgiven, Scarface, Mystic River, Dune and plenty more. These went away on June 30, but soon a more substantial range of titles could arrive on a more permanent basis.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple wants a more permanent array of titles to bolster its line-up of critically acclaimed originals.

The report said:

Apple Inc. is having discussions about licensing more films from major Hollywood studios as it looks to bolster its Apple TV+ streaming service, people familiar with the matter said. The iPhone maker has spoken to several of the largest studios about acquiring more programming from their libraries to offer customers both in the US and abroad, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations. Bloomberg

There is no indication of when the movies may return to Apple TV+ and whether they might be available to subscribers in other territoies like the UK.

Apple has done a great job with the films it has funded and has a Best Picture Oscar to its name before Netflix achieved the feat.

Netflix has had nine Best Oscar nominations since 2018, but has always come up short. Apple TV+ yielded the top award in 2022. More recently, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower moon earned rave reviews.