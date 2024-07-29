Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple TV+ could be the latest streaming service to embrace ads

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple TV+ could be the latest streaming service to fall back on an ad-supported tier, according to a report claiming Apple has met with the UK TV ratings agency.

Over the weekend, the Telegraph reported Apple executives had held discussions with Barb, which is co-owned by British broadcasters and provides official viewing figures.

Pixel 8a is £80 off to buy outright

Pixel 8a is £80 off to buy outright

The Google Pixel 8a is one of the best mid-range phones money can buy. Buy Mobiles makes it an even bigger bargain at £419

  • Buy Mobiles
  • Was £499
  • Now £419
View Deal

The company – which the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and ITV have a stake in – also provides viewing figures for Apple TV+.

If Apple were to roll out ads, it would require Barb to collect some additional data, according to the report from the Telegraph. If Apple did add ads to the streaming service, it’d join Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and US-specific services like Max.

It comes amid other reports Apple is considering reining in the spending at the original content division, amid spiralling production costs. Bloomberg said Apple had spent “$20 billion on content not a lot of people watch” and is now exerting more control over the spending of its production partners. The report, for instance, says every episode of Severance season 2 cost $20 million.

A key paragraph claimed that, amid critical acclaim, Apple TV+ shows were struggling to connect to audiences. It said Apple TV+ accounts for as tiny 0.2% of all viewing in the United States. What Apple racks up in a month in viewership, Netflix gets in a day, the report states.

Apple is also considering adding more non-original content from Hollywood studios to bolster the content line-up, after some positive results from tests earlier this year.

You might like…

Apple TV+ could get an influx of Hollywood blockbusters

Apple TV+ could get an influx of Hollywood blockbusters

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
One of the best Apple TV+ shows could be in trouble

One of the best Apple TV+ shows could be in trouble

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Apple TV 4K (2022) vs Apple TV 4K (2021): Which one should you buy?

Apple TV 4K (2022) vs Apple TV 4K (2021): Which one should you buy?

Max Parker 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words