Apple’s ecosystem is bigger than ever… and still growing. In 2020 the Apple TV app is being added to loads more televisions, and Apple remains very, very smug about it.

The Apple TV app is currently available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, iPod Touch, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices and selected Samsung smart TVs. In 2020, Apple says, it will become available on televisions from LG, Sony and Vizio too.

Related: How Apple can make the MacBook Air great again

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of software said: “2019 was the biggest year for services in Apple’s history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security.”

He added: “We begin the new decade with incredible momentum and gratitude to our customers who have shown such enthusiasm for all of our services, and we continue to celebrate the work of the world’s best creators, storytellers, journalists and developers.”

The Apple TV app has become a more noteworthy package since the release of Apple TV Plus. The all-exclusive streaming service from Apple was intended to rival Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, but it hasn’t been a runaway success in its opening months.

Even if it doesn’t truly rival these competing platforms, Apple TV Plus does add to the overall hardware and software ecosystem, which the company loves to cultivate.

That ecosystem has grown massively, with iPhones, iPads and Macs meeting Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus, all adding up to some expensive, idyllic (or dystopian, depending on your view of Apple) Apple tech universe.

For the biggest Apple fans, their tech needs can pretty much all be met without having to use hardware or software from any company other than Apple. Hence the revelation that Apple TV is making its way onto more television sets isn’t surprising, but it does show that Apple wants to keep expanding.

Related: Best iPhone

Up to now, television has been one of Apple’s least explored tech avenues. But with Apple TV Plus and the Apple TV app growing, it seems the US tech giant is showing keen interest in yet another market sector.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…