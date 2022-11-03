Apple TV app update makes it harder to watch your shows and movies

There’s a subtle but significant change to the Apple TV app currently rolling out, which places recommended content above the TV shows and movies you have been watching.

The app for the Apple TV set-top box currently collates the content you’ve been enjoying on a number of streaming services in an ‘Up Next’ row within the Watch Now home page. It’s the top row within the interface and enables viewers to easily continue watching where you left off, or start the next episode.

However, in a change currently being observed by some Apple TV owners, the company has pushed this down in favour of a Featured content row (previously titled What to Watch) that prioritises suggested content from services you subscribe to. It’s certainly not all Apple TV+ content being pushed by Featured row though, with content from HBO Max, Hulu and others.

While it’s a small change, it’s worth mentioning because the Apple TV app was the last major platform to prioritise user’s own content, over whatever is being pushed. That’s the point made by Jon Maddox, who makes the Channels app for Apple TV, who noticed the change (via 9to5Mac).

Not all Apple TV owners are seeing the change, including this one, so it’s possible Apple is just testing this with a limited number of users, or is rolling the feature out slowly across the user base.