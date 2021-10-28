Sky’s first streaming TV – Sky Glass – is now on sale, and the British broadcaster has revealed one of its first updates for both its Glass and Sky Q platform with the Apple TV+ app arriving later this year.

What’s more, Apple TV users will also be able to access Sky Go on their devices from the first half of 2022.

Sky and Apple announced a long-term agreement, which includes bringing Apple TV+ to Sky Glass and Sky Q, as well as introducing Sky Go to Apple TV.

The new partnership means that Sky Glass and Q users will soon be able to access a host of Apple TV Plus Originals, a list that includes Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Foundation and documentaries such as The Year Earth Changed and Tiny World all seamlessly integrated into the Sky package.

The deal between the two companies will also allow people to sign up for NOW memberships and purchase them in the NOW app on iOS and tvOS devices, making it easier to access shows, movies and live sports on your Apple device.

Apple TV+ joins Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, BBC iPlayer and more as apps that are available on Sky Glass.

“With the addition of Apple TV+ our customers can now enjoy phenomenal shows like The Morning Show, Trying and Ted Lasso, together with our own award-winning Sky Originals, and the best content and apps from our partners, all on Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky, or Sky Q, our market-leading Sky box”, said Sky group chief executive, Dana Strong.

The Apple TV app will be available on Sky Glass and Sky Q in several regions in the coming months, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Go won’t be available on Apple TV devices until mid-2022.