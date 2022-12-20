 large image

Apple TV app coming to Android phones and tablets – rumour

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple TV app will soon launch on Android devices, according to a new rumour from a social media leaker with some recent previous.

The ShrimpApplePro account on Twitter says Apple is currently testing the app within its own ranks before a release in the near future. “Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released,” the user posted.

If the odd Twitter name sounds familiar, it may be because the leaker previously posted accurate information about the iPhone 14 hardware and the packaging long before it launched. So, this is more than just online chatter. There’s a decent chance it will actually happen.

Currently the Apple TV app is only available for devices running the Android TV, as well as the Chromecast with Google TV device. According to the rumour (via MacRumors), this would be an entirely new app available to download for Android phones and tablets. It would bring access to hit Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso, Severance and For All Mankind, without having to trawl through the web app, as well as access to the user’s iTunes Movies and TV shows library.

While this development is to be expected, given the launch of Apple Music on the platform a few years back, it’s still raises an eyebrow or two to hear whispers of Apple apps showing up on the enemy platform.

Apple has been spreading its first-party apps much more liberally since it began offering subscriptions. Naturally there’s advantages to having those apps available on as many platforms as possible. You can get Apple TV on Amazon Fire Sticks, Google TV, LG, Panasonic, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, Xbox and several cable and satellite boxes.

