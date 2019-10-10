Amazon and Spotify finally give Apple Music some competition on Apple TV

The Apple TV set-top box is, all of a sudden, a pretty decent device for listening to your favourite music.

Following the launch of the Spotify app for tvOS this week, an Amazon Music portal is now available to download for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes running tvOS 12 or later.

After logging into the app, Amazon Music listeners will have access to the full streaming library (subscription status dependent), personal and curated playlists, and purchased and imported music synced to their account.

The company says users will also be able to “follow along with scrolling lyrics to their favourite music within the app.”

Until this week, the Apple TV set-top box wasn’t a great music device unless you were an Apple Music subscriber. Of course, there’s always been the option to beam music from an iOS device via AirPlay, but a dedicated app certainly helps.

Given the soundbar will be the de facto best speaker in the house for many people these days, it makes more sense to have a well-performing app for the Apple TV and other smart TV platforms.

The Amazon Music app for Apple TV is now available to download in US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.

“We believe that listeners should be able to stream music simply and easily on any device they choose,” said Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music. “With that in mind, our aim has been to bring listeners more ways to enjoy their favorite music. We’re thrilled to bring the Amazon Music app to Apple TV customers across the globe.”

The Spotify Apple TV app joins its portals on Android TV, Samsung Tizen, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. The company says it’ll continue to enhance the app with a host of new features in the works. Spotify also added Siri integration this week, enabling its library to be chosen through voice commands on iOS devices.

