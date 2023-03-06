 large image

Apple TV 4K finally gets fix for annoying Siri Remote bug

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has addressed the annoying Apple TV 4K (2022) bug that caused the Siri Remote to regularly become disconnected from the set-top box.

The issue, which only applies to the latest generation Apple TV 4K model, forced users into resetting the remote in order to connect it again. Users had complained the disconnections seemed random and occurred shortly after users had selected a piece of content to watch.

Now, with the release of tvOS 16.3.3 for the popular set-top box, users should be able to control content without the remote periodically losing connection.

The release notes for the update, which 9to5Mac reports is only rolling out for the current model, Apple writes: “This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).”

The latest Apple TV model introduced a few new features, including adding USB-C to said Siri Remote. It also added a faster A15 chip with the addition of HDR10+ support, joining Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. It also got a slightly smaller design and a lower price.

The launch of tvOS 16.3 also added the Apple Music Sing karaoke feature, which is only available on this version of the box.

Our reviewer gave it a five-star review praising the performance that should keep it fast for years to come, the presence of all the biggest streaming apps, the fantastic UI, and fast Ethernet port.

He concluded: “With fantastic performance, all the big apps and a slick UI mostly free of pesky adverts, the Apple TV 4K (2022) is an easy-to-recommend streaming box – even if you don’t use an iPhone.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

