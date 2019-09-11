Apple trolled Microsoft and left a secret message in iPhone 11 event video

Apple took time out to troll Microsoft in its summation of the iPhone 11 release on Tuesday, but those who really paid attention – like really paid attention – got an extra bonus.

The company released a YouTube video following the event, extolling the virtues of the new iPad and its alleged status as being twice as fast as the (unspecified) “the best-selling PC” on the market.

If that wasn’t enough, a brief portion poked fun at Microsoft’s infamous Blue Screen Of Death that has frustrated so many Windows users down the years.

Furthermore, some eagle eye’d Reddit users (seriously, are they the most observant people on the planet) spotted an Easter egg hidden within the binary code.

Now we consider ourselves to have some true journalistic integrity, but not as much time as the Reddit users who took the time to take a screenshot at the perfect time and then figure out the precise translation of those zeroes and ones.

Here’s how Apple presented the information:

Error 09102019 This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video. 01010011 01101111 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01110100 01101111 01101111 01101011 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101001 01101101 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01110100 01110010 01100001 01101110 01110011 01101100 01100001 01110100 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01110011 00111111 00100000 01010111 01100101 00100000 01101100 01101111 01110110 01100101 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00101110″

Here’s what the Redditor found when popping those digits into a binary-to-ascii converter:

“So you took the time to translate this? We love you.”

Aww, isn’t that nice?

Apple announced three new iPhone handsets during its September event this week, as well as a new Apple Watch 5, entry-level iPad and new versions of its major operating systems.

The company’s fall line up of iPhones includes an iPhone 11 device with a dual camera, plus the first ‘Pro’ labelled handsets in the history of the range. All three will go on sale later this month.

