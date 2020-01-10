Apple iPhone trade-in values slashed for 2020

Apple has started the New Year as it it were still in the Christmas Spirit. That is, Ebenezer Scrooge before receiving a visit from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet To Come.

Reports in the US point out that the world’s richest tech firm has scythed through the trade-in values for pretty much every device on the roster. That means all of its latest iPhones, Macs and Apple Watch devices.

For example, the estimated trade-in value for the iPhone XS Max is now $500 compared to the $600 estimated value it offered in the 24 hours prior to the report.

MacReports, also says the iPhone XS value is down $80, the iPhone XR’s estimated value is down $70, while you’ll only get an estimated $320 for your iPhone X commuted to the $400 you’d have got on January 9.

Related: Best iPhone to buy

Apple is even slashing the trade-in value on the old iPhone 6s. Apple users in the United States will only get $80 on average, rather than the $100 they would have in 2019. Misers!

The cutbacks don’t only pertain to iPhones. The firm is also trimming the trade-in values for the iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook and other Mac models. Here’s a summary from MacRumors:

iPad Pro –– up to $220 ($290)

‌iPad‌ –– up to $100 ($140)

iPad Air –– up to $70 ($100)

‌iPad‌ mini –– up to $80 ($120) ‌MacBook Pro‌ –– up to $2530 ($2530)

MacBook Air –– up to $660 ($670)

MacBook –– up to $610 ($630)

iMac Pro –– up to $4150 ($4240)

iMac –– up to $1500 ($1560)

‌Mac Pro‌ –– up to $1700 ($1700)

‌Mac mini‌ –– up to $230 ($230) ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 –– up to $100 ($110)

‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3 –– up to $70 ($70)

Apple Watch Series 2 –– up to $60 ($60)

‌Apple Watch‌ Series 1 –– up to $30 ($30)

So, well done Apple. The community is full of gratitude for your generosity and we’re loaded with all of the world’s sarcasm.

Why has Apple chosen to trim the trade-in values of it’d most popular gadgets? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …