Apple to make ‘big announcement’ today, but it’s not a new product

Apple has a ‘big announcement’ planned for Wednesday, but it’s unrelated to a product launch, according to a US TV network’s interview with CEO Tim Cook.

The CBS show This Morning aired a preview of an interview with Cook on Tuesday. The interviewer Gayle King said tomorrow’s segment will feature an announcement “bigger and better” than a new product.

“What we’re going to tell you about tomorrow is very exciting news,” King said of the interview, which took place at an Apple Store.

What King is referring to remains to be seen, but Apple is currently planning on rolling out its App Tracking Transparency feature, which will allow users to choose whether they want to be followed around the web by the apps they have installed on their phone.

Apple doesn’t make appearances at the CES tech show anymore, but has often used the window to point out its superiority when it comes to privacy.

However, King’s tone suggests this is something much bigger that could “help” the United States. It’s possible the announcement is related to the fight against Covid-19. It may be that the company is doing something to assist with the vaccination effort. Perhaps opening up its stores? Perhaps assisting in the manufacture? Perhaps providing retail staff as volunteers? That’s all speculation on our part.

In the portion of the interview aired by CBS on Tuesday, Cook reacted to the ongoing unrest in the United States, following the insurrection by supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. last week

He told King (via 9to5Mac): “I think it’s key that people be held accountable for it. This is not something that should skate. This is something we’ve got to be very serious about, and understand, and then we need to move forward.

“I think no one is above the law. That’s the great thing about our country, we’re a rule of law country. I think everyone who had a part in it needs to be held accountable. I don’t think we should let it go. I think holding people accountable is important.”