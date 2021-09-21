 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple to disable automatic iPhone 13 Pro macro mode after ‘jittering’ complaint

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

One of the most exciting iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max features is the new ability to take macro photographs through the Ultra Wide lens.

You’ll be able can get within 2cm of objects and enjoy some incredible detail from remarkably close range, if Apple’s marketing of the feature is anything to go by.

Handily, notes Input Mag reviewer Raymond Wong, the feature is automatically enabled when you get within 5.5-inches of the rear camera, with the device switching from wide to ultra wide by itself.

But that could also be a nuisance for those who aren’t necessarily looking to switch to the Ultra Wide camera for that particular snap. As the video below shows, the switch results in a jittery viewfinder.

“The viewfinder keeps jittering as it tries to choose between a regular wide or wide-macro shot,” the reviewer said (via MacRumors), remarking that “the framing should never change from what you compose and never automatically.”

As a result of the reviewer drawing attention to the issue, Apple has issued a statement promising a software update this autumn that’ll halt this automatic camera switching.

You might like…

iPhone 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec comparison

iPhone 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec comparison

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
iPhone 13 Cameras: What’s new?

iPhone 13 Cameras: What’s new?

Chris Smith 7 days ago
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: What’s new?

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: What’s new?

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago

In the simple statement, Apple said: “A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video.”

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available to buy on Friday September 24, with the cameras being perhaps the biggest upgrade along with the new A15 Bionic processor. It seems far from a significant enough upgrade to encourage iPhone 12 owners to upgrade, but for those on an iPhone 11 and older, it looks like a great option. We’ll have our review of all four devices in the iPhone range shortly.

Will you be buying an iPad 13? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.