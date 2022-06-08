 large image

Apple tipped to start producing M2 Pro chip this year

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple will reportedly stop art producing a new all-powerful M2 Pro processor later this year.

On Monday Apple unveiled its new M2 chip alongside the all-new MacBook Air and not-so-new MacBook Pro 13-inch. According to freshly published research from analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research (via 9to5Mac), Apple has a super-powerful follow-up in the works.

According to Pu, Taiwanese semiconductor supplier TSMC will begin mass production of the new M2 Pro later this year. Unlike the plain M2 that was just announced, it’ll be built upon a 3-nanometer architecture, which will represent genuine progression from the 5nm M1 generation.

It seems Apple is also working on a new Mac mini that will run on this new M2 Pro chip, as well as a new Mac Pro and even a new iPad Pro.

The M2 chip that Apple just announced provides a claimed 18% CPU performance boost over the M1, as well as a 35% GPU boost, alongside support for up to 24GB of RAM. It’ll be interesting to see how much faster the M2 Pro will be compared to the current M1 Pro, as well as how it compares to the relatively recent M1 Max and M1 Ultra.

Alongside M2 power, Apple’s new MacBook Air features a complete redesign with a slimmer and lighter body, a larger and more vibrant 13.6-inch display, MagSafe charging, and an improved 1080p camera that takes its position behind a new notch.

