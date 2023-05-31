Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Apple tipped to announce several Macs at WWDC next week

Apple could announce several new Macs at its WWDC event next week.

That’s the claim being made by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has an exemplary record with such industry tip-offs. Gurman claims that this will be a mammoth keynote address, easily exceeding the two hour mark. This will seemingly be in order to squeeze in a larger-than-usual number of WWDC product announcements, including several Macs.

Indeed, if the order of Gurman’s tweet is any indication Apple’s Mac announcements will be the primary focus of Monday evening’s (UK time) keynote address. The AR/VR headset comes next, with Apple’s new software (iOS 7 and macOS 14) bringing up the rear in terms of focus.

Most of the talk in the run up to this year’s WWDC has concerned Apple’s long-anticipated entry into the AR/VR world, with a high-end headset almost certain to make an appearance. Many have taken their eye off the company’s existing product lines as a result.

This leaves an obvious question: which Macs will Apple be announcing at WWDC? New M3-powered Macs have been tipped for later this year, with the iMac line seemingly set to skip the M2 generation altogether.

Meanwhile, Apple only refreshed its Mac Mini and top-end MacBook Pro lines in January, so it seems unlikely there’ll be anything new on that front.

Could it be the much rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air? Or is Apple finally going to refresh the Mac Pro with Apple silicon? The Mac Studio could also be due an upgrade from its M1-era silicon (albeit in Max and Ultra variants).

Given the suggestion of ‘several Macs’, the answer could very well be ‘all of the above’. Stay tuned.

