 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple tipped for new split iPhone chip strategy

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple will adopt a new split iPhone chip strategy, with regular, non-Pro iPhone models no longer receiving the latest processor, according to reports.

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a blog post that claims Apple is fundamentally shifting its approach to mobile processors.

Kuo reiterates that “The latest A16 processor will be exclusive to two iPhone 14 Pro/high-end models”, which is something we’ve heard before from multiple sources.

It’s widely accepted that the plain iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Max will run on a similar A15 chip to the current iPhone 13, albeit potentially a slightly enhanced version with more RAM. Some have even claimed that Apple will try to rebrand it as some form of A16 Bionic chip to give the impression of a generational improvement.

However, the fresh claim here is that this isn’t the temporary speed bump we had assumed it to be. Rather than a one-off measure as a means of coping with the current perfect storm of supply chain issues, this is apparently the new normal for Apple’s smartphone line-up.

“The latest processor chip will be exclusive to iPhone high-end models in the future,” claims Kuo.

Such an approach will certainly boost the sales numbers on Apple’s Pro models.

Besides Apple adopting a new split iPhone chip strategy, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a redesigned notch, with a smaller pill-shaped hole punch replacing the current slab.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 line some time this September. As already mentioned, there’s expected to be a new super-sized ‘normal’ model this year in place of the outgoing iPhone Mini option.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 5 days ago
iOS 16 tells us something big about the iPhone 14

iOS 16 tells us something big about the iPhone 14

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
iPhone 13 Pro Review

iPhone 13 Pro Review

Max Parker 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.