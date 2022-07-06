Apple tipped for new split iPhone chip strategy

Apple will adopt a new split iPhone chip strategy, with regular, non-Pro iPhone models no longer receiving the latest processor, according to reports.

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a blog post that claims Apple is fundamentally shifting its approach to mobile processors.

Kuo reiterates that “The latest A16 processor will be exclusive to two iPhone 14 Pro/high-end models”, which is something we’ve heard before from multiple sources.

It’s widely accepted that the plain iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Max will run on a similar A15 chip to the current iPhone 13, albeit potentially a slightly enhanced version with more RAM. Some have even claimed that Apple will try to rebrand it as some form of A16 Bionic chip to give the impression of a generational improvement.

However, the fresh claim here is that this isn’t the temporary speed bump we had assumed it to be. Rather than a one-off measure as a means of coping with the current perfect storm of supply chain issues, this is apparently the new normal for Apple’s smartphone line-up.

“The latest processor chip will be exclusive to iPhone high-end models in the future,” claims Kuo.

Such an approach will certainly boost the sales numbers on Apple’s Pro models.

Besides Apple adopting a new split iPhone chip strategy, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a redesigned notch, with a smaller pill-shaped hole punch replacing the current slab.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 line some time this September. As already mentioned, there’s expected to be a new super-sized ‘normal’ model this year in place of the outgoing iPhone Mini option.