Apple tipped for bumper iPhone 14 launch event on September 13

Apple is rumoured to be planning a huge launch event on September 13, with the iPhone 14 headlining a stacked bill.

The claim comes courtesy of Apple tipster LeaksApplePro over on iDropNews, who reveals that we’ll be seeing a whole host of fresh Apple goodness on September 13.

First up is the obvious one: the iPhone 14 range will be leading the charge. It seems the most interesting addition this year will be the all new iPhone 14 Max model (RIP Mini), which will fill that telling price gap that currently exists between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Otherwise, it’s claimed that the iPhone 14 will look almost identical to the iPhone 13 before it. Even the internals will be similar, with the A15 used once again (albeit possibly rebadged as the A16). We’ve heard all of this before.

Much more interesting should be the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As previously tipped, this will include Apple stepping out of its usual 12MP camera comfort zone with a 48MP main sensor, a new pill-shaped notch, and a genuinely new A16 Pro chip.

It won’t all be about the iPhone, though. The report claims that there’s the chance we’ll see the AirPod Pro 2, complete with lossless audio support, a stemless design, and advanced noise cancellation technology.

Apple is also tipped to announce three new smartwatches in the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Extreme Edition. Fresh Macs are also a possibility, with at least two on the cards.

The presence or otherwise of some of these extra devices could well come down to whether this is an in-person event or not. We don’t yet know whether Apple will continue with its slick pre-recorded productions, but will likely get an indication some time in mid-August when Apple typically starts recording its remote event content.

If it’s in person, the iPhone 14 launch (on September 13 or otherwise) could be a busy one indeed.