Apple testing two new high-end desktop Macs ahead of WWDC

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is said to be testing out two new high-end desktop Macs with M2 Max and M2 Ultra power ahead of WWDC next week.

Just yesterday we reported on claims that Apple would be announcing several new Macs at its WWDC keynote address on Monday.

Now the source of that claim has expanded on it a little. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has issued a post claiming that Apple is running a pair of machines labeled “Mac 14,13” and “Mac 14,14” internally, both of which run on its own top-end M2 Max and M2 Ultra silicon.

The M2 Ultra hasn’t actually been announced by Apple as yet, so WWDC could see its debut. The M2 Max made its first appearance in January with the launch of the latest MacBook Pro, but the M2 Ultra will be the new top dog when it replaces the M1 Ultra.

Gurman is expecting a pair of “professional-focused desktop computers” to be announced at WWDC. Sounds like a new revised Mac Studio to us, with dual chip variants. The other suggestion is the much anticipated first ever Mac Pro to run on Apple silicon, but that’s believed to be running under the “Mac 14,8” moniker at Apple HQ.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s report, the other possibility would be a new iMac, but that’s long been rumoured to be skipping the M2 chip generation altogether and going straight to M3, and probably won’t make an appearance until late this year or early next.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for these new Macs at Monday evening’s event, alongside Apple’s big new AR/VR product announcement.

