Apple testing Siri-powered ChatGPT rival – report

Frankly, we’d be more surprised if this wasn’t the case, but Apple is reportedly working on a Siri-powered rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT conversational search feature.

A New York Times report focuses on how Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant’s “miscalculations” left the door open for the chatbot explosion led by OpenAI. It asserts Siri and its rivals “squandered” the chance to lead the AI race.

£2.84 NordVPN Birthday Deal To celebrate NordVPN’s birthday they are now offering 64% off the 2- year plan along with a minimum 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout! NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.84/mo Buy now

Now the incumbents are playing catchup, particularly Google whose search dominance may be being threatened by a ChatGPT-4 powered Bing. Apple, according to the report, is racing to get in the game too and language generating concepts are being actively tested, New York Times’ sources said.

“At Apple’s headquarters last month, the company held its annual A.I. summit, an internal event for employees to learn about its large language model and other A.I. tools, two people who were briefed on the program said. Many engineers, including members of the Siri team, have been testing language-generating concepts every week, the people said.” New York Times

Part of Apple’s issues with shifting its existing Siri model to a more interactive solution is down to the way the assistant’s word database was originally compiled, which a source described as “one big snowball”. That meant there was no “clear path” to pivot Siri to a ChatGPT like tool.

Apple declined to comment on its plans for the sector, which is not at all surprising. However, as well mentioned in the first paragraph, Apple will almost certainly be working on a conversational model similar to ChatGPT. The company’s ambitions in the search realm are well documented and it appears this is the general direction search is heading.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT-4 earlier this week, which will now be capable of interpreting image inputs and acing the American law bar exam.

Have you bought into ChatGPT yet? Or are you afraid of the ramifications of the AI takeover? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.