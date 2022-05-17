 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple testing out E-Ink display for foldable iPhone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is rumoured to be in the process of testing out a new E-Ink display for potential use in upcoming foldable iPhone and iPad devices.

The tip comes from high profile Apple analyst and (mostly) reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who took to Twitter to reveal the following:

Kuo has heard that Apple is looking to use a color E-Ink technology for the secondary external display in a potential foldable iPhone or iPad.

Such a screen would prove considerably more energy-efficient than existing OLED and LCD panels, even if it wouldn’t supply as great a picture. Given the secondary nature of such a panel on foldable phones to date, this wouldn’t be a particularly big issue. This would leave the main or internal display to use a more advanced (read: traditional) technology.

Earlier in the year, Kuo tipped Apple to release an iPhone-iPad hybrid with a 9-inch foldable display some time in 2025. This device would apparently have a foldable OLED panel with a pixel-per-inch density somewhere between the iPhone and iPad.

Apple has seemingly been knocking around ideas for a foldable device for some time now. Kuo’s own 2025 prediction was a revision of his earlier assertion that 2024 would be the year of the bendy iPhone.

Other reports from earlier in the year have claimed that Apple is working on an even larger 20-inch foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid. Apparently, such a device would feature a virtual keyboard for use as a MacBook, or a foldable display that attaches to a physical keyboard.

Still other reports from the display supply chain appear to corroborate Kuo’s claims that 2025 could be the year for whatever Apple has cooking on the foldable front.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best tablet 2022: the 8 top options for every buyer

Best tablet 2022: the 8 top options for every buyer

Alastair Stevenson 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Alastair Stevenson 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.