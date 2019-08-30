Apple teases iPhone Dark Mode in note to developers

Apple has published a notice on its website alerting developers to the changes that Dark Mode will bring to iOS 13 and iPadOS.

The notice says that Dark Mode “introduces a dramatic new look for iPhone and iPad that is seamlessly integrated throughout the system and simple to turn on from Control Center or Siri”.

This change, which when applied will run all compatible apps with a grey/black interface, may require some time for developers to figure out, so Apple now offers the choice for certain apps to “opt out” of the change.

We hope this affects as few apps as possible, since Dark Mode is clearly a popular choice among consumers, as evidenced by its rapturous reception from fans at WWDC 2019 earlier this year.

Dark Mode is far from the only change making its way to Apple’s new-look operating systems this year. iOS 13 will focus on performance improvements, and the new packaging system means that Face ID should unlock 30% faster than before, download file sizes will be up to 50% smaller, app updates will be up to 60% smaller, and the apps themselves will open up to twice as fast.

‘Sign in with Apple‘ is a welcome new security feature that allows users to take more control over their personal data.

For the first time, iPads will also get their own dedicated operating system, and it’s appropriately named iPadOS. Multitasking is one of the key new changes for this OS, so now it’s a lot easier to switch between apps, separate apps into multiple windows, and summon a pop-up keyboard. The home screen will also let you pack in more apps, with the widgets occupying less space.

Apple’s got more than just new software on the way; the iPhone 11 is also widely expected to be unveiled on September 10. It’s rumoured to have a triple camera and a brand new A13 chip, although this generation is expected to skip 5G connectivity.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.

