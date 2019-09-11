Apple takes UK customers to the cleaners with new iPhone pricing

Apple has priced UK iPhones higher than their US counterparts, leading to fresh outcries of price gouging.

Specifically the iPhone 11 will retail for £729 in the UK, despite the fact it costs a meagre $699 in the US. The iPhone 11 Pro is £1049 and $999 respectively.

iPhones have never been cheap and Apple isn’t necessarily ashamed of that. It often touts its phones as premium products. However, prices for UK consumers are getting less and less appealing – especially when you peek across the pond to the US.

Related: iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro

Some savvy onlookers have been eager to point out that prices in the US don’t include VAT and this is the reason for the disparity – it may be a reason but it isn’t the only reason.

To dispel this idea, you just need to look at pricing over recent years and you’ll see the new worse state of affairs for the UK.

The iPhone 8 up to the iPhone XS have all been priced at the same figure in the UK and US. The iPhone XS started from £1099/$1099 at launch.

Whereas if you look at prices now, the new iPhone 11 pricing of $699 is equal to around ~£567 when directly converted using the current $1.22 worth of the pound. Yet, it is priced almost £150 more than that. The iPhone 11 Pro price of $999 would be ~£810 but, instead, it is over £200 more.

Related: iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR

So, what gives? The reason it has got worse is simple – the value of the pound has tanked over recent years for some reason. Take a look at the graph below to see how the pound has faired against the dollar over the last 12 or so months:

The price hike isn’t just for the iPhone either. Apple has made the changes across its range of devices. The iPad 7 also saw a price increase compared to last year that has made the pound figure higher than the dollar amount.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…