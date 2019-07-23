Apple’s super-sized next MacBook Pro could be in stores by October

Apple is looking at an October release for its next MacBook release, including the highly anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to a fresh leak.

Taiwan’s Economic Daily News has reported claims from supply chain sources that Apple will drop the latest updates to its MacBook line in October.

According to the site, the much-rumoured brand new 16-inch version of Apple’s popular laptop will arrive this autumn kitted out with a 3072 x 1920 LCD display supplied by LG. The laptops will be produced by Apple manufacturing partners Foxconn and Quanta.

The Economic Daily News also reports that the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air lines are also in line for improvements, despite both already having been upgraded once this year. The last time Apple refreshed its entire Pro lineup twice in one year was during the Retina era in 2013, according to MacRumors.

Intriguingly, the Economic Daily News reports doesn’t give any mention to the 15-inch MacBook Pro, possibly hinting that the 16-inch Pro could be destined to replace the current biggest model in the line – a relative giant next to any other MacBook that Apple has released over recent years.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro’s existence is still, of course, yet to be confirmed officially, the rumours having spiralled after respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first suggested a larger MacBook in 2019 earlier this year, but this is certainly a positive indicator that the laptop not only exists but that it could be ready to hit stores very soon.

Back in April, Kuo updated his outlook, noting that the 16-inch MacBook might not see a 2019 release after all but that Apple fans may instead have to wait until 2020 or even 2021 to upgrade their laptops to the larger size.

Now it seems as though Kuo may have been right with his initial prediction and that we might very well see a 16-inch MacBook in 2019 after all. And breathe…

