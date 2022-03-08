 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Studio Display: What we know about the rumoured monitor

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

New reports suggest that a monitor called the Apple Studio Display will launch very soon alongside the Mac Studio.

The Apple Studio Display is said to be a cheaper alternative to the Pro Display XDR. It will apparently have a 27-inch screen, but will miss out on premium features such as Mini LED and ProMotion.

The monitor is expected to be announced during today’s ‘Peek Performance‘ event, along with the iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 5.

Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will be updating this hub as soon as more information on the Apple Studio Display comes out.

Price

There is currently no information available on the pricing of the Studio Display, though we will be sure to update this page once Apple confirms he details.

MacRumors has suggest it could cost around $1000, making it considerably cheaper than Apple’s $4999 Pro Display XDR.

Release date

Many reports are suggesting that the Apple Studio Display will launch today during the Peek Performance event.

According to renowned leaker Mark Gurman (via Twitter), both the Studio Display and the Mac Studio are ‘ready to go’. It would make a lot of sense to launch these devices at the same time since they can be paired up.

Design

Leaker Luke Miani (via YouTube) showed off some renders that are alleged to be the upcoming Apple Studio Display, though bear in mind that these images have not been signed off by Apple, so they are unlikely to match up with the finished products.

Apple Studio Display renders 3
Credit: Luke Miani

According to Miani, the Studio Display will feature a 27-inch display with larger bezels than the Pro Display XDR and no pattern on the back.

Generally, the renders above show a device that looks a little similar to the iMac 2021, albeit without all of the colourful design options.

Apple Studio Display renders 3
Credit: Luke Miani

Specs

There has not been a lot of chatter on what the specs will look like, apart from the supposed lack of Mini LED technology and ProMotion.

Gurman claims the Studio Display will run on iOS and will have an A-Series chip inside. This seems pretty unusual for an external monitor, although we’re guessing this could enable the monitor to connect up to Mac computers without the need of a physical cable.

As with all rumours though, we won’t know anything for certain until tonight’s Peek Performance event. Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this article with all of the latest news.

You might like…

iPhone SE 2022: The affordable iPhone SE 3 has finally been revealed

iPhone SE 2022: The affordable iPhone SE 3 has finally been revealed

Max Parker 7 mins ago
What is Apple MagSafe? The iPhone and MacBook technology explained

What is Apple MagSafe? The iPhone and MacBook technology explained

Max Parker 57 mins ago
What is Ceramic Shield? Apple’s iPhone screen protection explained

What is Ceramic Shield? Apple’s iPhone screen protection explained

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Apple should launch a cheaper MacBook for the M2 generation

Apple should launch a cheaper MacBook for the M2 generation

Alastair Stevenson 3 hours ago
Mac Studio: Release date, price, specs and design

Mac Studio: Release date, price, specs and design

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
The iPhone SE is great – but the SE 3 needs a big design refresh

The iPhone SE is great – but the SE 3 needs a big design refresh

Max Parker 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.