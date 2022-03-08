Apple Studio Display: What we know about the rumoured monitor

New reports suggest that a monitor called the Apple Studio Display will launch very soon alongside the Mac Studio.

The Apple Studio Display is said to be a cheaper alternative to the Pro Display XDR. It will apparently have a 27-inch screen, but will miss out on premium features such as Mini LED and ProMotion.

The monitor is expected to be announced during today’s ‘Peek Performance‘ event, along with the iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 5.

Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will be updating this hub as soon as more information on the Apple Studio Display comes out.

Price

There is currently no information available on the pricing of the Studio Display, though we will be sure to update this page once Apple confirms he details.

MacRumors has suggest it could cost around $1000, making it considerably cheaper than Apple’s $4999 Pro Display XDR.

Many reports are suggesting that the Apple Studio Display will launch today during the Peek Performance event.

According to renowned leaker Mark Gurman (via Twitter), both the Studio Display and the Mac Studio are ‘ready to go’. It would make a lot of sense to launch these devices at the same time since they can be paired up.

Design

Leaker Luke Miani (via YouTube) showed off some renders that are alleged to be the upcoming Apple Studio Display, though bear in mind that these images have not been signed off by Apple, so they are unlikely to match up with the finished products.

According to Miani, the Studio Display will feature a 27-inch display with larger bezels than the Pro Display XDR and no pattern on the back.

Generally, the renders above show a device that looks a little similar to the iMac 2021, albeit without all of the colourful design options.

Specs

There has not been a lot of chatter on what the specs will look like, apart from the supposed lack of Mini LED technology and ProMotion.

Gurman claims the Studio Display will run on iOS and will have an A-Series chip inside. This seems pretty unusual for an external monitor, although we’re guessing this could enable the monitor to connect up to Mac computers without the need of a physical cable.

As with all rumours though, we won’t know anything for certain until tonight’s Peek Performance event. Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this article with all of the latest news.