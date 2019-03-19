Apple streaming service won’t have live sports, but will tell you the scores

A lot of mystery surrounds the pending arrival of Apple’s streaming video service, but the man in charge has made one thing clear; there won’t be anything in the way of live sports.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Apple executive Eddy Cue said there was “not a lot” of thought about acquiring rights for major sporting events. Cue points out the difficulty in snapping up a wide range of content due to the number of players already in the market.

“That’s not to say we would never do sports, because who the heck knows,” he said. “Never is a long time, but I don’t think that’s a problem right now.”

Cue said it’s impossible to own all of the rights to the likes of the NFL, NBA and MLB, among other major sports leagues, so acquiring the rights would only give it a tiny slice of the pie. Apple, of course, rarely bothers when they’re a tiny player in any endeavour.

“You really can’t own all the rights, so therefore at some point you need to solve some other problems,” he added. “You can’t design for owning the rights because if that’s the only thing you’re doing you’re always going to be tiny.”

Related: Apple March event preview

However, that doesn’t mean the company isn’t concerned with sports at all. At some point in the near future, the TV app will house all of the information from ongoing games and will notify users when a game broadcast via their other subscriptions is reaching its climax, or heading into overtime, for example.

In an office dubbed the “Sports Ball Room” Apple is preparing a service where fans will be alerted to all key moments in games, enabling them to quickly hop between the most exciting action on any given night.

The report adds:

In a world of infinite supply, Cue wants to be the middleman, letting fans know what’s worth watching and offering one-click access to action rather than worsening the fragmentation. For Apple, there are financial benefits there. The company takes a cut of sports subscription services purchased on iOS and, on a high-level, can leverage its exclusive software into hardware profits.

The report lends credence to the expectations Apple will seek to launch a Netflix-style streaming service, rather than a live TV streaming service akin to YouTube TV or PlayStation Vue. However, it may push subscribers to those services to view the live sports of their choosing within the TV app.

Are you excited for the Apple video streaming service to arrive on March 25? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.