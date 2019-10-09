Apple is selling Microsoft hardware and hell hath frozen over

Here’s something you probably didn’t expect to read today: The Apple Store is now stocking a piece of hardware made by the old enemy Microsoft.

Yes, Apple’s online outlet is now stocking the Xbox Wireless Controller as part of its efforts to get the fledgling Apple Arcade gaming subscription service off the ground.

Apple confirmed at WWDC 2019 that iOS 13, iPadOS 13 and tvOS 13 (Apple TV) devices would be supporting both Microsoft’s Xbox One controller and the DualShock 4 controller for PS4, to assist with gaming on those platforms.

At the time, it was thought this would open the door for Xbox and PlayStation owners to get on board with Apple Arcade, without needing to buy an additional third party controller.

However, Apple is going a step further now by actually offering the Microsoft peripheral for sale on its own store, for the full retail price of $59.99. There’s no sign of the DualShock 4 controller yet.

In the overview on the product page (via Neowin), Apple writes: “Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Its Bluetooth connectivity lets you play your favourite games on an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The controller also offers up to twice the wireless range and the convenience of a 3.5mm stereo headset jack for connecting any compatible headset.”

Even though Apple Arcade is now available within the release of macOS Catalina, there’s no word of Mac compatibility on the Xbox controller product page. It is possible to use an Xbox One controller with the Mac, but it needs a wired connection and a third-party driver. Whether more seamless connectivity will arrive in future remains to be seen.

Apple Arcade is $4.99 per month and offers fully unlocked access to over 100 titles. It’s currently available now with a one-month free trial. Have you tried it yet? Share your thoughts on the first titles @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

