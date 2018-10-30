Is the Apple Store down? Latest news and updates with new iPad launch hours away

As is expected before a major hardware reveal, Apple’s online store has gone down – just hours before the new iPad Pro 2018 will be debuted in Brooklyn, New York.

If you try to access the Apple Store on Tuesday, October 30, you’ll be greeted by the above message noting that the Cupertino crew is updating its digital storefront, advising you to check back soon – soon presumably being after today’s Apple October event.

For regular followers of Apple’s events this will come as no surprise, as the company always tends to shut off access to the Apple Store ahead of new iPhone or iPad launches, only to boot the site back up again with pre-orders of the newly announced device ready and waiting for keen Apple fans.

Which is exactly what appears to be happening right now.

As well as the new iPad Pro, we’re expecting to see a 2018 Mac Mini update and a new MacBook Air break cover over in the States. Other possibilities include Apple AirPods 2 and hopefully a surprise or two.

Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for more, with today’s Apple special event slated to kick-off at 2pm BST in the UK, or 10am US eastern time.

And remember, as ever, you’ll be able to tune into all of the action online, but this time around, Apple is finally bringing to an end to the complicated song and dance that live streaming iPhone launch events on non-Apple devices normally involves.

